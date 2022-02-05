Green energy vehicle demand increases in Yucatan

After a difficult year due to the pandemic, the car trade is expected to bounce back

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Despite 2021 being a complicated year for the economy which was severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, the gradual reactivation helped sales of electric and hybrid vehicles in Yucatán to increase 60.5 percent with respect to 2020, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) as of October 30.

According to information from the Administrative Registry of the Light Vehicle Automotive Industry of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), as of October 2021, 441 electric and hybrid units were sold, which is 60.5 percent higher than the 274 units sold at the end of 2020.

Comparing the October 2021 cut-off with the same month in 2020 when 191 units were sold, the increase is 130.9 percent.

According to the breakdown, hybrid units (with a combustion engine and electric motor) were the most sold with 399 units displaced. In the case of plug-in hybrids (rechargeable), 39 units were sold up to the tenth month of the year, and three, in the case of electric cars.

The final 2020 figures broken down by type of unit were 250 hybrids, 20 plug-in hybrids, and four electric cars.

From 2016 to date, this type of environmentally friendly vehicle, register a growing demand among buyers.

In that year, 61 cars of this type were sold (54 hybrids, five plug-in hybrids and two electric); in 2017, the increase was 50.8 percent with 92 units sold (89 hybrids and three plug-ins); in 2018, sales increased 120.6 percent with 203 (174 hybrids, 28 plug-in and one electric).

