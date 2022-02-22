Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the face of the Ukraine-Russia conflict

Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, as the West started taking punitive measures against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.
BERLIN (AP) — Olaf Scholz told reporters in Berlin that his government was taking the measure in response to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.
The decision is a significant move for the German government, which had long resisted pulling the plug on the project despite pressure from the United States and some European countries to do so. Washington has for years argued that building another pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany increases Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.
Scholz said that the government had decided to “reassess” the certification of the pipeline, which hasn’t begun operating yet, in light of the latest developments.
“That will certainly take time, if I may say so,” he said.
Germany meets about a quarter of its energy needs with natural gas, a share that will increase in the coming years as the country switches off its last three nuclear power plants and phases out the use of coal. About half of the natural gas used in Germany comes from Russia.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
In Oaxaca, promoters of the Zapotec language motivate people to speak in their mother tongue with art and games
Irma Pineda Santiago, Member of the Permanent.
-
Costa Rica tightens visa requirements on Cubans
HAVANA, CUBA (Feb. 22. 2022)- At.
-
Yucatan back in green on the epidemiological traffic light by Thursday, Feb. 24th
After the protocol for returning to.
-
Lithium reserves in Mexico are worth 102 billion dollars
Mineral reserves in Mexico totaled 102.3.
-
12-year-old injured himself inside the classroom with a gun he took to school in Mexico City
The student of Secondary School 79.
-
Municipal Police located two missing children on the Progreso boardwalk
If you travel with children to.
-
Senator José Luis Pech is the Movimiento Ciudadano candidate for Quintana Roo
Movimiento Ciudadano formalizes the candidacy of.
-
Campeche maintains zero kidnappings in recent months
This is the result of.
-
“Wonder of the Seas” will visit Cozumel on its first journey
The world’s largest cruise ship is.
-
Reopening of bars and restaurants will boost the Campeche economy
It has been a long two-year.
Leave a Comment