Full-scale war in Ukraine could break out any time, separatist leader says

A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said on Monday that full-scale war could break out there at any time and his forces might need to turn to Moscow for support.
DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) – Denis Pushilin, head of the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic, said there was a high likelihood of a war that would bring huge casualties, although it would be “madness” to embrace such a conflict.
“First of all we rely on ourselves, but we do not rule out that we will be forced to turn to Russia if Ukraine, with the support of Western countries, passes a certain line,” he told Reuters in an interview in his fortified office.
Some 15,000 people have been killed since 2014 in fighting between the Russian-backed separatists and the Ukrainian army, according to the government in Kyiv.
Tensions have risen sharply since November, when Russia started massing a force of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, raising fears of a much bigger war despite Moscow’s insistence it has no plan to invade.
Pushilin said the separatists had gaps in their weaponry when it came to electronic warfare, air defenses, and the ability to counter the Ukrainian army’s Turkish-made drones.
He said they were not in contact with Russia about providing weapons, but noted an “important statement” by a ruling party politician in the Russian parliament last month who said Moscow should supply certain types of arms to the separatists in Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk.
In a second Reuters interview, an influential commander in the breakaway region, Alexander Khodakovsky, urged Russia to send 30,000 soldiers to reinforce the separatists and operate new weapons systems he hoped Moscow would supply.
“CONSTANT THREAT”
Russia says the Ukraine conflict is a civil war in which it has no involvement, but senior Ukrainian government sources say Russia has deployed a military force of about 2,000 to support an estimated 35,000 separatists in the eastern Donbass region.
