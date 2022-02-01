Frosty sunrise this Tuesday 1st, with up to 10° Celsius in some parts of the Yucatan

Mild surada winds and warmer temperatures are expected this Tuesday in the afternoon

(MÉRIDA, YUC. – METEORED).- This Tuesday, February 1st, the weather in Yucatan was very cold at dawn and temperatures will gradually rise, due to the fact that the cold air mass that accompanied cold front 26 has already modified its characteristics.

This Tuesday there was a cool to cold sunrise, then there will be an increase in temperatures, with hot weather and mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, with winds from the east and southeast.

As for the minimum temperatures, they were around 10 degrees for the coldest areas, and 16 degrees for the city of Mérida and the interior of the State.

Regarding the maximum temperatures, it is estimated that they range from 28 to 30 degrees for the coast, and from 30 to 33 for Mérida and the interior of the State.

Surada

Also, there will be a southeast wind (mild surada), with gusts of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour (km/h) in the interior of the State; and from 50 to 60 km/h in the coastal zone.

