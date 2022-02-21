Former First Lady and Mexican actress Angélica Rivera reappears with a challenge on TikTok

The Mexican actress also known as “La Gaviota” (the seagull), and former first lady, as she was married to ex-president Enrique Peña Nieto, fulfilled a TikTok dance challenge with her daughters Sofía and Fernanda.
(MEXICO – TYT).- More and more celebrities are being seduced by the short video platform TikTok, where through 15-second choreography they have shown their best steps and synchronization capacity. The most recent participant is Angélica Rivera, the actress and former first lady of Mexico reappeared on camera after a long time.
“La Gaviota”, is the nickname Rivera got from her role in the soap opera “Destilando amor” (Brewing Love), in which she co-starred with in 2007. danced a popular challenge set to the song “Don”, by the Argentine group Miranda.
Although the original video was shared from Fernanda Castro’s account, it was Sofía who took advantage of the fun moment to challenge her father, the producer José Alberto ‘El Güero’ Castro, to also be encouraged to enter the platform’s challenges.
” We beat you Guero! My mother’s first TikTok “, Angélica and José Alberto’s daughter wrote between laughing emojis.
@sofiacastrorivera
Te ganamos GUERO MEX! Primer tiktok de mi mamá 😂 me robe el tiktok de @fercastro991 #tiktok #gaviota♬ sonido original – Sofía castro
Although the choreography that Rivera danced with her daughters involved jumps and fast movements, her performance was applauded even by Mexican actress Ana Martín , who wrote to her: “My dear Gaviota on TikTok, as wonderful as always”.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Wine fan? This vineyard is the ideal place to immerse yourself in Mexico’s viticulture scene
Taste the Freixenet product while you.
-
In Oaxaca, promoters of the Zapotec language motivate people to speak in their mother tongue with art and games
Irma Pineda Santiago, Member of the Permanent.
-
“Wonder of the Seas” will visit Cozumel on its first journey
The world’s largest cruise ship is.
-
Reopening of bars and restaurants will boost the Campeche economy
It has been a long two-year.
-
27 cruise ships will arrive in Cozumel from February 21 to 27
The Cozumel maritime terminals will receive.
-
Maya-speaking population decreases 10 percent in Yucatan in recent years
Of the 68 native languages spoken.
-
Scientists study a ‘hot Jupiter’ exoplanet’s dark side
Astronomers have mapped the atmospheres of exoplanets for.
-
High cholesterol? Discover the ideal food to keep it under control￼
The level of cholesterol in the.
-
BTS concert arrives at Cinépolis, check when and where to buy tickets
Cinépolis confirmed that it will be.
-
New Merida-Guatemala air route will have a frequency of three flights per week
The route will help increase the.
Leave a Comment