Foreign tourism in Yucatan has not rebounded as expected after the pandemic

Increases are recorded compared to past months, but not as before the pandemic.

SEFOTUR.- During the year, the income of foreign currency to Yucatan referring to the total expenditure of international visitors was 199 million 773 thousand dollars (approximately 3,995 million pesos), during the 2021 activity there was a total of 189,718 international tourists.

Through the report made by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (Asur) to its investors, it is obtained that the flow to the entity made by international travelers in 2021 grew by 127.4 percent compared to the activity of 2020, but registers a drop of 3.4 percent. percent compared to 2019, before Covid-19.

The results of the International Travelers Surveys (EVI), the Internment Tourism Survey (ETI) and the Border Travelers Survey (EVF) published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported that last January they entered the entity 19,325 international tourists, who generated an income of 20 million 349 thousand dollars (406 million 984 thousand pesos).

Figures from Asur revealed that during the month of July it was the maximum number of arrivals of foreigners by air to the entity with 22,578 passengers, well above the pandemic months of 2020.

Tourist spending in Yucatan

The results of the International Traveler Surveys (EVI) revealed that in 2021, the average expenditure made by inbound tourists who entered by air was 1,053.17 dollars. The 189,718 international tourists who entered Yucatan by air last year spent 199,773,000 dollars (3.995 million pesos at yesterday’s exchange rate).

The purpose of the EVI is to publicize the number of international visitors who entered and left the country, as well as the expenses incurred by them.

