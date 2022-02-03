Fisherman disappears in Celestún after capsizing his boat on the high seas

One of the missing fishermen was found this Tuesday, February 1st, 23-year-old Uenner P., who reported that the last time he saw his uncle, he was using a cooler to stay afloat.

(PROGRESO, YUC.- TYT) .- The 33-year-old fisherman Eric A. Estrada H. is still reported missing after the boat “Jerohan”, in which he went fishing with his nephew Uenner P. TR. 23 years old, capsized on the high seas due to the strong winds of January 31 that prevailed in the region.

Uenner P.TR., 23 years old, was rescued this Tuesday, February 1, by the ship “Pripon”, while he was shipwrecked at sea; however, his uncle and his partner Eric Estrada remains as a disappeared person.

Before being taken to the hospital due to dehydration, Uenner P.TR. told his relatives that the last time he saw his uncle he was holding on to a cooler in the middle of the ocean.

After the report, in the early hours of the morning, five boats, supported by a Defender brand boat from the Public Security Police (SSP) left with the hope of finding him alive, and thus rescuing him. However, as of 7:00 p.m. they had not been found.

Yoana Estrada. H., sister of the castaway, indicated that she was worried about Eric, because the job of a fisherman is always risky. “When our brothers, husbands or parents go fishing we are always on the lookout, you never know who something bad or an accident will happen to; the sea is very dangerous, but it is also the source of work that sustains many families”.

On the other hand, a fisherman who joined the search indicated this would be the first shipwreck of 2022, despite the fact that both the authorities and the fishermen themselves are always attentive to weather changes to decide whether to go fishing and when not leave because of the risks involved for their own safety.

