FGR seized 900 kg of snail and arrested 12 people in January

In addition to the 900 kilograms of snail, three firearms and 145 grams of cocaine were also seized.

(PROGRESO, YUC. – FGR).- Nearly a ton of snail was secured during the operations carried out last January, at the same time that 12 people were arrested for various crimes, reported the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

The Public Ministry of the FGR in Yucatan, through the Specialized Regional Control Prosecutor’s Office (Fecor), revealed that during the first month of the year, 12 defendants were linked to the process in two cases.

Likewise, in the period from January 1 to 31, two investigation folders with detainees were prosecuted and 12 accused were arrested for the probable commission of crimes against health and against biodiversity.

Similarly, three convictions were achieved in an abbreviated procedure for three defendants for the probable commission of crimes related to the possession of firearms.

All this, derived from the result of the investigations carried out by the ministerial staff assigned to this State Delegation in Yucatan.

Similarly, an acquittal sentence issued in oral proceedings was revoked and instead the accused was declared criminally responsible.

