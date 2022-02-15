FGR investigates rumor of alleged death of drug lord “El Mencho” 

Local media reported the presumed death of the leader of the CJNG, Nemesio Oseguera alias ‘El Mencho’ due to cardio respiratory arrest.
(MEXICO – FGR).- The Attorney General’s Office ( FGR ) reported that there is no concrete information on the alleged death of the criminal leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes alias ‘El Mencho’.
And it is that, federal and state authorities investigate the possible death of the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) in a private hospital in Guadalajara.
Due to the rumor that began to circulate in the local media, it is noted that the alleged criminal leader died due to cardiorespiratory arrest.
For years it has been pointed out that the alleged leader of the CJNG suffered from chronic kidney failure, which meant that he had to be under constant medical supervision.
And it is that, this disease is caused on many occasions by problems derived from diabetes; which presumably caused El Mencho to have to attend a private hospital where he lost his life.
Likewise, it is indicated in said media that plaza bosses and hitmen have lamented the death of the founder of the most bloodthirsty criminal group in Mexico.
In addition, the phrase is shared that: “The heir is coming”, in reference to who will assume the leading position of this tremendoulsy powerful criminal group.
Therefore, the FGR reported that so far there is no “reliable information” that ensures that Oseguera Cervantes is dead.
Intelligence of the Prosecutor’s Office in charge of Alejandro Gertz Manero , is collecting information to learn about the alleged death of the criminal.
De #Luto Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes alias "Mencho o Señor de los Gallos", fallece líder del Cartel De Jalisco Nueva Generación, nunca se supo si solo fue un mito o verdad, el gobierno mexicano no lo pudo atrápar tampoco el gobierno americano… 4 letras para siempre. pic.twitter.com/QtvKnnU0Lh— Pedro967506833 (@Pedro967506833) February 12, 2022
