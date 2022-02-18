FGE investigates disappearances of ‘In-Driver’ drivers and migrants who disappeared in Piedras Negras, Coahuila

This has been happening since the end of last year, having some similarities, such as the fact of belonging to the same company and the fact that they were transporting illegal immigrants.

(COHAUILA – FGE).- The Coahuila Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation into three cases of disappearance of the same number of drivers from the In-Driver platform, in different events, in which migrants were allegedly transported to to Piedras Negras, along the coastal highway.

The Prosecutor for Missing Persons of the State of Coahuila, José Ángel Herrera Cepeda, announced that since the end of last year and so far this 2022, derived from three files, work is being carried out on the investigation and search for three people, one person who left Saltillo and two from Monterrey bound for Piedras Negras.

He added that the wife of the last driver of the in-Driver transportation service tried to contact him by phone, however, she was no longer able to establish communication.

“It is at that point where this type of… I don’t want to say disappearances, but it is the last contact where people, today victims, who have not been located in the end, speak with their family. So we have been working with the state of Nuevo León and with the state of Tamaulipas,” she stressed.

With the investigations – I emphasize -, the aim is to determine in which part of federal highway number 2 these disappearances are taking place; since they are very short sections, between the municipality of Hidalgo in Coahuila, Colombia de Nuevo León and Nuevo Laredo de Tamaulipas.

He finally asserted that it is also investigating whether the alleged migrants are also missing, since, so far, they have not had any official communication from any consulate; in the specific case of Honduras, given that there is a representation of that country in Saltillo.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments