‘Expo Emprendedores Umán’ promotes economic reactivation

The 4th Edition of the ‘Expo Emprendedores Umán’ had the participation of more than 90 local businesses.

(UMAN, YUC. – UMAN CITY COUNCIL).- “In the Yucatecan Capital of the Industries; Umán, work is being done on the economic recovery of the municipality, providing spaces so that citizens can make their products and services known to the entire population”, said Dr. Gaspar Ventura Cisneros Polanco, Municipal President of Umán.

“In Umán there are no limits to development, which is why we continue to work on generating opportunities so that all inhabitants can achieve their dreams”, the mayor continued.

With these actions, the authorities endorse their commitment so that local entrepreneurs cross borders and with this type of activity the municipality continues to be a benchmark in the state.

At the Expo there were craft items such as hammocks, shoes, soaps, wooden items, jewelry, among others.

Present at the event were Dr. Gaspar Ventura Cisneros Polanco, Municipal President of Umán, Lic. Dafne López Osorio, Local Representative of District 7, Mtro. David Emilio Puga Bolio, Head of Entrepreneurship Promotion of the Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs, Lic. Leonardo Parra, Director of Labor Training, Lic. María Eugenia Marín Vázquez, President of Ammeyuc, as well as Lic. Bella Margarita Poot Chab, Municipal Trustee, Q.F.B. Armando Quintal Rosado, Municipal Secretary, the aldermen Alma Patricia Pech Canché, Herminio Mena Euan, Juan Adonay Poot Uitz, Francisco Uc Estrella, in addition to Contadora Gladys Ordoñez, Coordinator of Entrepreneurs, Eng. Naomi Reyes, Director of Care and Protection for Women and La C. Silvia Ayuso, Director of the DIF.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments