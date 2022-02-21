Employment decreases in the Yucatan construction sector according to the OEY

The Strategic Observatory of Yucatan (Observatorio Estratégico de Yucatán: OEY), is an organization endorsed by Yucatecan specialists in economics that offer reports and evaluations on the behavior of the different economic sectors of our State.
(MÉRIDA, YUC. – OEY).- During the months of September, October and November 2021, companies in the construction industry in Yucatán decreased their workforce by 47 percent , due to the drop in public works and the contraction of the consumer market in that sector, revealed the Yucatan Strategic Observatory (OEY).
This body dependent on the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) reported that through a survey applied to 35 companies attached to the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC), among micro, small and medium, it was also observed that the area of operations in Yucatecan construction businesses continue to be among the most affected by the cuts, with 67 percent. It is worth mentioning that at the end of the first half of 2021, this indicator was 72 percent.
The administration area is in a similar situation, as it went from 16 percent in personnel cuts, until June of last year, to 19 percent at the end of 2022.
On the contrary, the sales area in CMIC companies has increased their workforce, since they went from nine to 17 percent in the mentioned period, an indicator that the main concern of local construction companies is not to build but to sell the already done.
The report states that the CMIC is probably one of the chambers that has seen its sales decrease the most, since 66 percent of the companies consider that they decreased in the months of September, October and November, the fall is estimated at 26 percent.
