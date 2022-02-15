Eme Red Hospitalaria to open a new state-of-the-art hospital in Cancun, Quintana Roo

Cancun, Q.R. — A new high-tech private medical facility for the city of Cancun has been announced. At a press conference, Arturo Constandse Hinojosa, Managing Partner of Grupo Gira, the company building the facility, said the Eme Red Hospitalaria Cancún is a 300-million-peso investment project.
He said the hospital will be a specialized facility for residents that will create 400 jobs during construction and 300 more once the hospital is up and running.
Eme Red Hospitalaria Cancún is in response to a need by Cancun residents for a variety of private medical and surgical specialties with a high level of quality at affordable prices, he said.
According to market analysis, Cancun has a need for quality medical services at competitive prices for the local market. The hospital will have high-tech operating rooms with 50 qualified surgeons that can perform up to 200 surgeries per month.
Eme Red Cancún will be located on Kabah Avenue, a strategic location, which has excellent accessibility and connectivity to most of the city’s residential areas, the group added. Eme Red Hospitalaria Cancún is part of an upcoming chain of hospitals in the southeast of the region. There is currently an operating facility in the city of Merida.
