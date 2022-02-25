Electric carriages to debut in Mérida

There will be four to six units that will circulate alongside the traditional

(MÉRIDA, YUC. – MERIDA CITY COUNCIL).- In approximately two weeks, the Mérida City Council will launch the electric carriage service. “Initially, four units will be offering tours of the first square of the city, the scheme will be hybrid, traditional pulled by horses carriages will not disappear,” declared the mayor, Renán Barrera Concha.

“We are in the administrative part, the “calesas” have already been shipped, from China, they are already in the city of Mérida, we are reviewing the security protocols, civil protection, in talks with the “caleseros” on how they will begin to apply these uses, I will be personally taking the first tour on Paseo de Montejo as part of the tests”, the Mayor said.

Mayor Renán Barrera calculates that it will be a couple of weeks before they have everything ready to operate these electrical units and provide the service to the general public.

Regarding the international recognition received by the Mérida City Council, for caring for the safety of drivers and pedestrians, the Municipal President recalled that 70 percent of population move on the streets, on the sidewalks and use public, or non-motorized transport.

Mayor Barrera said that the city council has a municipal plan known as the “Comprehensive Plan for Sustainable Urban Mobility” (Pimus).

“Some actions are already visible in public spaces, walkways, ramps, connectivity, we are making pedestrian bridges, bycicle paths, everything that has to do with caring for and giving road safety to people while they move around urban spaces,” Mayor Barrera Concha explained.

