Eighth Edition of the Rally Maya Mexico: from May 20th to 29th, 2022

The Rally Maya Mexico appears in the annual calendar of the National Rally Commission Mexico A.C.

(MERIDA, YUC. – RMM).- As usual, the Rally Maya México contemplates the competition of 110 classic cars and in this 2022 Yucatán and Quintana Roo will host the drivers, co-drivers and fans that will make up this Eighth edition.

The Rally Maya Mexico has achieved the support of the highest governing authorities in motor sports, such as the International Federation of Ancient Vehicles (FIVA), the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the Mexican Organization of Automovilismo Internacional (OMDAI), the Mexican Federation of Antique and Collection Automobiles, AC (FMAAC), the Mexican Federation of Sports Automobiles, AC (FEDAMAC), the National Vintage Commission and the Porsche Mexico Club.

The organization headed by Benjamín de la Peña Mora works every day so that both authorities and participants have the best experience in each of the RMM editions and so far, after seven editions, the Rally Maya México has been able to count on the support and endorsement of to continue carrying out this spectacular automotive event.

In recent days, the Rally Maya Mexico received with pleasure the news of its appearance in the Annual Calendar by the National Commission of Rally Mexico AC, chaired by engineer Ignacio Rodriguez.

The Rally Maya Mexico is a rolling museum of incredible vintage mechanical pieces that have taken passion and time to be restored. In order to participate in the event, cars must be manufactured 40 years ago or more and with at least 90% originality.

The event, in addition to promoting road tourism, promotes the gastronomy, culture and history of the Great Maya Route of Mexico and is consolidated as one of the most recognized vintage car competitions in the world with the endorsement of FIVA.

The Rally Maya Mexico 2022 will begin in the city of Cancun on May 20, will cross the Yucatan Peninsula touring the wonders of Yucatan and will return to Quintana Roo territory to culminate on May 29 in the Riviera Maya.

ABOUT THE RALLY MAYA MEXICO

The Mayan Rally, also known as a “museum on wheels” among car lovers, is intended to be shown as a unique opportunity to learn about the natural, cultural, gastronomic and archaeological wealth of the Maya world. During the competition, more than 100 crews from Mexico, Europe, Central and South America will carry out transits and regularities, testing the ability of the pilot and co-pilot to precisely maintain the pre-established speeds in a given time.

For this competition, automobiles must be more than 40 years old and have 90 percent originality in order to participate in one of three age categories: vehicles manufactured from 1915 to 1949 in category “A”, for category “B” the cars from 1950 to 1969 and from 1970 to 1980 in the “C” category.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments