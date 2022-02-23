Dozens of migrants clashed with police in Tapachula, Chiapas

Dozens of migrants clashed with police in the southern Mexican city of Tapachula on Tuesday, as frustration boiled over due to authorities keeping them waiting for months to be granted approval for free passage across Mexico to the U.S. border.
AP.- Migrants, mostly from Haiti and Africa, have been demonstrating in Tapachula, near Mexico’s border with Guatemala, for almost a month, and on Tuesday the protests turned violent as they threw stones and traded punches with members of the militarized National Guard and police.
“It got completely out of control because people are very desperate,” said Irineo Mujica, a human rights activist who has supported migrant mobilizations for years. “Many have been waiting for months” for permission to leave the city, he added.
The National Migration Institute issued a statement condemning “the violent demonstrations” outside its facilities in Tapachula. The agency said that some 100 migrants from Cuba, Haiti and Africa were protesting in efforts to secure earlier appointments for their immigration processing.
Every year, hundreds of thousands of migrants, mostly Central Americans, flee violence and poverty at home and cross Mexico in efforts to reach the United States.
Those arriving at Mexico’s southern border cities must wait for permits to cross Mexico or respond to their asylum requests to stay in Mexico.
The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has urged Mexican authorities to look for more options to avoid the bottlenecks in cities like Tapachula.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The most paradisiacal point of the Gulf of Mexico, El Cuyo, Yucatan
In the middle of an immense.
-
Ukraine declares emergency
The Ukrainian government has asked all.
-
How to make safe purchases on the internet and avoid theft
Not sharing personal data when you.
-
Mérida City Council is working to preserve the Maya language and culture
During the formal act, the girl.
-
New Expedition Ships are Changing Cruising as We Know it
What was one thing is now.
-
Mérida City Council wants to take care of public health and animal welfare
It was reported that in the.
-
Municipal Police arrested a man in clown custom who allegedly tried to kidnap two children in Progreso
The minors that the clown allegedly.
-
Preserve the peace and tranquility in Yucatan is the main objective of the State government
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal held a.
-
Institute of Ecology warns of ecological problem in development poles of the Maya Train
According to the INECC, the problem.
-
Municipal Police shuts down another clandestine bar in Valladolid, Yucatan
This is the second clandestine canteen.
Leave a Comment