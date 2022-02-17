  • Expat Community,
  • Feature,
  • Food and Drink,
  • Lifestyle,
  • State News,
  • Travel

    • Delicious Marquesitas, ice creams and desserts at the Queso de Bola Festival in Mérida

    By on February 17, 2022
    (Photo: Yucatán Foodie)

    In the event there will be more than 30 exhibitors who will offer marquesitas, desserts, ice creams, popsicles, etc., in addition to the participation of vendors of handicrafts, shoes, beauty items, among others. 

    (MÉRIDA, YUC. – YUCATAN FOODIE).- With delicious desserts and other products, the National Queso de Bola Festival in Mérida will be held from February 25 to 27 in the Santa Ana park .

    (Photo: Jose Acosta)

    Schedule of the National Dutch Cheese Festival in Mérida

    The schedule of the event varies depending on the day and on Friday, February 25, it will be held from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, on Saturday, February 26, from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and on Sunday, February 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

    They clarify that it is not the Dutch Cheese Fair

    “Due to possible misunderstandings and confusion, we specify that the name of this event from now on will be: National Queso de Bola Festival, and the only organizer is Alberto Lavalle, general director of Yucatán Foodie,” said the organizer at a press conference. 

     

    (Photo: Jose Acosta)
     

    “We want to specify that, like all the events carried out by our company, the only purpose is the preservation of the gastronomy and identity of our State, as well as the promotion of entrepreneurs,” added Alberto Lavalle from Yucatán Foodie.

     

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment