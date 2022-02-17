Coachella Music Festival will take place in California despite pandemic

Depending on how you view the world these days—as an anti-vaxxer, or as someone still shit-scared of COVID despite being jabbed nine times in four different provinces and one state—it’s either great news or the stupidest thing this side of every person living in Florida.

Coachella has posted a notice on its website that all COVID precautionary measures have been dropped for this year’s mega-festival, which takes place two consecutive weekends in April. Those attending April 15-17 or April 22-24 won’t have to be vaccinated, undergo testing, wear facemasks, or prove they had the mental bandwidth to pass kindergarten on the first try.

The same anything-goes guidelines will also apply to the upcoming shitkicker shindig Stagecoach, which takes place April 29 to May 1. Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett headline that weekend. Top billed at Coachella are Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and (assuming that Billie Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott) Kanye West.

Both Stagecoach and the considerably more high-profile Coachella are owned by AEG Presents and promoted by Goldenvoice. And both will take place in Indio, California, where indoor mask mandates for vaccinated people are scheduled to end next week. The unvaxxed (roughly 20 percent of the state’s population) will still have to wear masks in indoor public settings, making wonder what happens when they enter a tent or a portable crapper at Coachella.

Stagecoach’s announcement was posted on its Twitter account.

That was promptly greeted with such comments as: “Celebrating the death of a few hundred thousand? You are amazing people”. And “Ah, the love of money has no bottom.” And “And WE are announcing we’re not attending. This is a ridiculous policy. We’re still in the middle of a deadly pandemic. Do your part. #MasksSaveLives #VaccinesSaveLives @CDCgov.”

Perhaps wisely given that reaction, Coachella has taken a more low-key approach, announcing the news in the Health & Safety, Rules section of its website.

