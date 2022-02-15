Citizens and authorities work together to make a better Umán

Authorities and Citizens of Uman work to improve the roads of the municipality and its communities

(UMÁN, YUC. – UMAN CITY COUNCIL).- In Umán, commitments are fulfilled and that is why in the street that is next to the secondary school at Hacienda Itzincab, the municipal authorities delivered a rubble dump truck to improve the conditions of the road.

The Municipal Secretary, Armando Quintal Rosado, on behalf of the Mayor, endorsed the commitment to improve the infrastructure in the streets of communities and subdivisions of the Capital City of Industries.

The neighbors with great acceptance, and together, spread the material, whose function will be a priority, especially when it is the rainy season. This work was also carried out in coordination with the Public Works Department, together with its head, Engineer Roger Ortiz Durán.

