Citizens and authorities work together to make a better Umán

Authorities and Citizens of Uman work to improve the roads of the municipality and its communities
(UMÁN, YUC. – UMAN CITY COUNCIL).- In Umán, commitments are fulfilled and that is why in the street that is next to the secondary school at Hacienda Itzincab, the municipal authorities delivered a rubble dump truck to improve the conditions of the road.
The Municipal Secretary, Armando Quintal Rosado, on behalf of the Mayor, endorsed the commitment to improve the infrastructure in the streets of communities and subdivisions of the Capital City of Industries.
The neighbors with great acceptance, and together, spread the material, whose function will be a priority, especially when it is the rainy season. This work was also carried out in coordination with the Public Works Department, together with its head, Engineer Roger Ortiz Durán.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Environmentalists and scientists request consultation on section 5 of the Maya Train Project
The care of the aquifer, a.
-
Mérida Civil Registry had 71 marriages this February 14
Cupid finished his work in Merida.
-
Mexican citizens have requested more credit cards ever since the pandemic started
Some bank users request them to.
-
Joe Biden announces a 5 billion investment to build electric vehicle charging stations across the US
While Mexican president Andrés Manuel López.
-
FGR investigates rumor of alleged death of drug lord “El Mencho”
Local media reported the presumed death.
-
United States floods Latin America with garbage
The main destination of US plastic.
-
Who is Daniel Chávez Morán? The ‘4T-friendly businessman’ linked to AMLO and his son
This businessman in 2018 was appointed.
-
Scientists warn that plastic and chemical pollution has exceeded the planetary limits
Scientists warned that production must be.
-
Eme Red Hospitalaria to open a new state-of-the-art hospital in Cancun, Quintana Roo
Cancun, Q.R. — A new high-tech.
-
Vaquita Marina is inevitably on the verge of extinction
The critically endangered vaquita porpoise — a beautiful.
Leave a Comment