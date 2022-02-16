Chinese businesses invade Downtown Mérida during the pandemic period.

(MERIDA, YUC. – TYT).- The businesses that until before the pandemic swarmed around the Plaza Grande, in the Historic Center of Mérida , today almost two years after the arrival of Covid-19, businesses such as restaurants, bookstores, shoe stores, haberdashery stores and fabrics are fighting for to survive, some of them no longer opened, instead, the costume jewelry, hygiene products, cell phone accessories from China and oriental food are the ones that are multiplying in the heart of Mérida’s commerce.

Given the movement of bus stops that were located in the streets near the main square, local businesses such as small inns, shoe stores, boutiques, craft shops and commerce in general closed permanently, while stores of clothing, jewelry, accessories for cell phones and tennis settled in those spaces located mainly on the streets 65 from 60 to 54.

Businesses close in the Center of Mérida

On Calle 63rd between 58th and 56th, for example, the Mary restaurant, is one of the companies that had been in that place for more than 20 years, at the arrival of the pandemic and with the change of bus stops that were close to it on 58th, they closed his curtains, to never open them again.

On Calle 63rd Street from 60th to 54th Street, costume jewelry and jewelry businesses have been opened and the curtains that remain closed amount to 10. From Calle 65th to 52nd and 58th Street, the traditional stationery stores, clothes, boneterías, footwear and fabrics, little by little, in some curtains the small jewelry changarros begin to be placed.

Rental of premises in the Center of Mérida

In this part of the city it was also observed that only two curtains are kept closed with advertisements that they are for rent. On Calle 62, from 65 to 69, businesses related to the sale of cell phone accessories, tennis shoes and sportswear also increased with the pandemic. Those that continue their expansion are Chinese businesses.

On this section, established businesses such as cafeterias and small inns closed, to make way for Chinese food businesses, although curtains were also observed where fast food restaurants used to be.

