Chichen Itza pyramid dog safely sterilized by Planned Pethood Association

This project is carried out with the collaboration of Planned Pethood, represented by MVZ Antonio Ríos Pérez; Perpópolis, headed by Lourdes Durán, and Cinco Patas, led by Azalía May.
(MERIDA, YUC. – TYT).- As was planned, the first “sacred dog”, considered so for being one of those who climb the Chichen Itza pyramid, known as the Castle, considered one of the seven wonders of the modern world, has already been returned to the archaeological zone (which is its home), after being treated by veterinarians from the Planned Pethood association .
“When we received the little animal, it was infested with ticks and fleas, so the appropriate medicine was provided to free it from these insects and the rabies vaccine was also applied,” reported the MVZ Antonio Ríos Pérez, who was in charge of sterilizing the dog to avoid keep playing.
He stressed that after evaluating the dog, he realized that it is one of those considered feral (ferocious), so it is not recommended to give it up for adoption because it would represent a risk to people and therefore it was recommended to make sure the animal is in good health, that it won’t reproduce, and return it to its habitat, where it will be able to live in better conditions.
“The challenge is to stop the uncontrolled reproduction that exists today would also be significantly limited,” MVZ Antonio Ríos Pérez said.
According to the veterinarian, who is the head of the Planned Pethood at regional level, the only puppies that could be given up for adoption would be the younger ones, since they can still be tamed by people without danger.
“When that happens, it will be reported so that whoever wishes to have one requests it so that it is provided in good health and sterilized, whether male or female,” Antonio Rios added.
Cultur staff at the tourist hostel have instructions from the General Directorate to continue with this process until they capture and care for as many of the puppies that roam the archaeological zone today as possible.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
20-year sentence for demonstrators in Cuba, hundreds await verdicts
Courts sentenced 20 people in eastern.
-
Journalists stand before President López Obrador with a silence strike during his ‘Mañanera’ press conference
After five murders, communication professionals show.
-
Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, on March 13th at Mérida’s Poliforum Zamná
The function will be headed by.
-
In one decade, divorces have increased while marriages have decreased in Yucatan
INEGI Census data reveals that in.
-
Guelaguetza Festival returns to Yucatan, after two years of absence in the White City
The maximum cultural, arts & crafts,.
-
Mexican Caribbean closed 2021 as the favorite destination for travelers
The Riviera Maya was the tourist.
-
Yucatan will host the construction sector National Summit
The CMIC advances in the preparations.
-
6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala was felt in Merida
Early this Wednesday, February 16, a.
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Wednesday could be the day of the Russian attack
Ukrainian President Zelensky said the country.
-
Artistic community and citizens present proposals for the 2040 Agenda in Yucatán
The purpose was to outline how.
Leave a Comment