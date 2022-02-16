Chichen Itza pyramid dog safely sterilized by Planned Pethood Association

This project is carried out with the collaboration of Planned Pethood, represented by MVZ Antonio Ríos Pérez; Perpópolis, headed by Lourdes Durán, and Cinco Patas, led by Azalía May.

(MERIDA, YUC. – TYT).- As was planned, the first “sacred dog”, considered so for being one of those who climb the Chichen Itza pyramid, known as the Castle, considered one of the seven wonders of the modern world, has already been returned to the archaeological zone (which is its home), after being treated by veterinarians from the Planned Pethood association .

“When we received the little animal, it was infested with ticks and fleas, so the appropriate medicine was provided to free it from these insects and the rabies vaccine was also applied,” reported the MVZ Antonio Ríos Pérez, who was in charge of sterilizing the dog to avoid keep playing.

He stressed that after evaluating the dog, he realized that it is one of those considered feral (ferocious), so it is not recommended to give it up for adoption because it would represent a risk to people and therefore it was recommended to make sure the animal is in good health, that it won’t reproduce, and return it to its habitat, where it will be able to live in better conditions.

“The challenge is to stop the uncontrolled reproduction that exists today would also be significantly limited,” MVZ Antonio Ríos Pérez said.

According to the veterinarian, who is the head of the Planned Pethood at regional level, the only puppies that could be given up for adoption would be the younger ones, since they can still be tamed by people without danger.

“When that happens, it will be reported so that whoever wishes to have one requests it so that it is provided in good health and sterilized, whether male or female,” Antonio Rios added.

Cultur staff at the tourist hostel have instructions from the General Directorate to continue with this process until they capture and care for as many of the puppies that roam the archaeological zone today as possible.

