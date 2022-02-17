Chávez family, employer of AMLO’s son, handles more than 100 concessions with the 4T

The main companies of Grupo Vidanta have positioned themselves as those with the greatest presence in tourist complexes in the country.

(MEXICO | PNT).- Daniel Chávez Morán, father of Erika and Iván Chávez –two of the three employers of José Ramón López Beltrán, son of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at KEI Partners– has consolidated during this six-year term as one of the main providers of tourist services in the Riviera Maya, in the Nuevo Vallarta corridor and in Los Cabos, thanks to the more than 100 concessions, licenses, permits and authorizations that this company has obtained from the AMLO administration during the first three years of the 4T.

The emporium of Daniel Jesús Chávez Morán, owner of Grupo Vidanta, has been expanded through permits that he has obtained from the Secretaries of Tourism (Sectur); Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat); and the National Water Commission (Conagua), according to public documents from the National Transparency Platform (PNT).

The main companies, through which Grupo Vidanta has positioned itself as one of the hotel companies and services for vacationers with the greatest presence in the country’s tourist complexes, are Promociones Vacacionales SA de CV and RLG Arrendadora de Inmuebles SA de CV; Development Marina Vallarta SA de CV; Operative Services Los Cabos SA de CV; Vidanta Golf; and Vidanta Entertainment SA de CV.

According to the list of permits that the company has obtained, the authorizations range from permits for the construction of new tourist complexes in protected natural areas, the collection of sargassum, as well as for the provision of food, spa, gym, and recreation services.

Also for the extraction of aquifers for the irrigation of golf courses, as in the state of Sonora, where obtaining water is limited for the inhabitants and farmers, but not for powerful Grupo Vidanta.

An example of this is the concession 02SON153370/08ERDA18 granted by Conagua to obtain 977 thousand 616 cubic meters per year of wastewater from Puerto Peñasco, for the irrigation of a golf course located in the same municipality. The agreement was registered on January 28, 2019, with the company Desarrollo Marina Vallarta SA de CV.

The names and surnames of Daniel Jesús Chávez Morán are not unknown to the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as he is part of the business advisory council of the government of the self-styled 4T.

José Ramón López Beltrán himself, son of the president of Mexico, acknowledged that he works as an advisor for the company KEI Partners, in the United States, which maintains that its founders are Karla Wiedeman, Erika Chávez, and Iván Chávez, the latter children of businessman Daniel Chavez Moran.

This week, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that his son works for a company belonging to the children of Daniel Chávez Morán.

“What José Ramón made known, where he works, is in fact a company of the sons of Daniel Chávez, who helps me as an honorary supervisor on the Mayan Train, but does not charge and we do not have any business relationship. He does not have any business in the government, there is no problem of interests”, commented the president at a press conference at the National Palace.

On the Grupo Vidanta website, the company claims to be one of the main luxury hotels in the country, through the chains: “The Estates”, Gran Luxxe; The Grand Bliss; The Great Mayan; The Bliss Destination and Mayan Palace, located in Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, and Nayarit, as well as in the Riviera Maya.

According to the transparency documents, consulted by La Silla Rota, there are records of concessions granted to the companies of Daniel Chávez Morán, they also include authorizations from the states of Nayarit, Baja California Sur, Quintana Roo, Colima, Baja California Sur, and Sonora.

Some of the documents specify the type of agreement or authorization, however, the amount obtained by the federal government for the authorizations is not detailed or specified. Even, in some cases, as in contract 08NAY159629/14EMDL18.

In other cases, such as in the DGZF-508/05 concession for the extension of the contract for the use of 85 thousand 595.52 square meters, where a new tourist complex began to be built, Semarnat reports only obtaining 84 thousand 447.07 pesos. The same Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources granted during this six-year term (October 2020), the authorization to Desarrollo Marina Vallarta SA de CV, for the construction of the “Convention Center, Parking and Complementary Areas”, an area of ​​5.9 hectares of the property Veracruz House, in Solidarity, Quintana Roo.

“The comprehensive access project promoted by Grupo Vidanta contemplates the construction of a tunnel that will pass under federal highway 307,

therefore, a road node will be integrated from it that will allow the flow of guests staying in one of the hotel complexes The Grand Bliss, Mayan Palace, and Grand Mayan”, the agreement mentions.

The project was granted despite the repercussions it would have on the flora, fauna, amphibian, and bird species.

