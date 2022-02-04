Carnival in Tizimín suspended

They want to help reduce the number of Covid-19 cases

TIZIMÍN.- For the second consecutive year, due to the 2019 coronavirus pandemic, municipal authorities cancel the carnival festivities.

It was in February 2020 when the last celebration was held in Tizimín, where the parades of the youth, children’s and young-adult Kings took their shows through the streets of the city, parks and in the house of culture.

Even the civil associations that perform their traditional dances for fundraising had to cancel the festivities.

In a brief interview, Mayor Pedro Couoh Suaste said yesterday that although no official announcement had been made, the decision to cancel the carnival had been made since the last Three Kings Fair.

He even said that preparations were already underway for the presentation of the Three Kings and the program of activities, however, due to the situation that was being experienced, everything was cancelled.

He added that even if there were changes in the epidemiological traffic light, it is not something that can be prepared from one week to the next as it implies months of preparation.

He indicated that even the tests are normally started in September, therefore everything was suspended.

He indicated that it will be until next year, if the conditions allow it, when the carnival festivities return to the city.

The Damas Voluntarias Vicentinas also cancelled their traditional fundraising dance as well as the Albergue Todo Por Amor.

Year after year both altruistic groups carry out their carnival events at the cattle casino where they offer the sale of antojitos and charge an entrance fee to participate in the festival.

However, after the cancellation of the municipal authorities, they also suspended their events, as they normally start rehearsals for the presentation of their shows in December and January.

