“Cancun My Love 2022” graces the Mexican Caribbean

Quintana Roo reinforce the international promotion of the Mexican Caribbean with samples of art, culture and entertainment.

(CANCUN, Q.ROO – HEAT TODAY AGENCY).- This tourist destination will shine again through a tourist promotion launch with the event called ” Cancun My Love 2022 “, which is produced through the HEAT TODAY agency headed by its producer Alberto Jiménez Mora, this Saturday, February 12, at the majestic Paradisus Cancun hotel.

According to a statement, this production aims to highlight art, culture and entertainment before national and international media , starting with a welcome cocktail and, later, the inauguration of the pictorial exhibition called ” Lights of the Spirit”, exclusive works that transcend the image of this beach destination.

Subsequently, the new haute couture collection will be launched, called “Dreams of the Ivory Coast / Africa”, inspired by the great African culture, aimed at authentic women, risky with bright colors, created by the international designer Adiela Valencia, under the support from the Ivory Coast Embassy who represents the Etnya brand who chose the Mexican actress, model, and host, Isis Serrat .

It should be noted that the premiere of the song “Cancún My Love” will be held, a song in honor of this tourist destination, as a contribution to the art that has extolled magical Cancún under the musical arrangements of the young artistic promise, Charlie Guemes.

The mayor of the municipality of Benito Juárez, Cancún, Mara Lezama, who will sponsor the event , will award the “Stars of the Sea” medals, made by the renowned Mexican sculptor Alejandro Vargas, to prominent figures from the business, sports, social and entertainment environments.

Within the framework of the personalities of the artistic environment that will be recognized, they are in the first order, the first actress and writer from Mexico, Laura Zapata for Artistic Career at an international level, as well as the presence of the businesswoman Alejandra Palomera, considered one of the women powerful by People en Español magazine, will be recognized for their career in the entertainment industry in Latin America and Europe, as well as figures from the social and business environment by the Government of Benito Juárez, Cancún, represented by the mayor, Mara Lezama and the Ivory Coast Embassy in Mexico.

Among the special guests are the great soap opera actor, Eduardo Yañez , the actress Marjorie de Souza, the beautiful actress and host Cecilia Galliano , the 2020 Bandamax Award, Fernando Corona and the new stream of actors, Antonio Berone, Krizia Preciado, Janette Snyder and Karla Peniche likewise, the musical performance of the event will be in charge of the international singer Camy G and Sargento Rap and the musical presentation of the Brazilian DJ Renato Duarte.

