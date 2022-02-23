Campeche hotel sector requests opening of public beaches to increase tourism

Campeche hoteliers seek to promote the state as an ideal travel destination for the “Semana Santa” and Easter season

(CAMPECHE – AHMC).- Two years after the closure and restriction of entry to the popular resorts or beaches of the entity, derived from the Covid-19 pandemic, Daniel Lavalle Miled, the president of the Association of Hotels and Motels of Campeche (AHMC), affirmed that despite the recovery of the entity in recent months, it is necessary to open the public beaches of the entity to give greater emphasis to the promotion of the entity during the following Easter holidays.

The hotel representative said that they are about to reach the numbers of visits, reservations and provision of hotel services as they were before the pandemic, largely due to the good management of the pandemic and the willingness of the tourism sector and providers of various services regarding prevention and health measures issued by state and federal authorities.

But in order to fully achieve and/or exceed this service mark, “it is necessary to open the beaches, the hoteliers have asked us to do so and we have discussed it with the authorities, everything will depend on the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection, since they are conditioning and analyzing the probabilities, for example, in Playa Bonita, the busiest in the city”, he stated.

Lavalle Miled acknowledged the openness of the head of the Campeche Tourism Secretariat (Sectur), Mauricio Arceo Piña, to bring this concern before the State Health Council and the governor, Layda Sansores San Román, who has highlighted the importance of the health of Campechanos, while guiding the private sector towards a safe economic reactivation.

Finally, given the indications of the opening of Playa Bonita, in the town of Lerma, the also hotel businesswoman asserted that this will significantly increase the offer of services and, therefore, the interest of tourism that, in addition to tranquility, seeks to “have a good time” in a beach atmosphere, with family, friends or individually. With this they await the opening not only of Playa Bonita, but of other resorts.

