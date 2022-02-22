BTS concert arrives at Cinépolis, check when and where to buy tickets

Cinépolis confirmed that it will be in charge of taking the BTS concert for the entire Army to the world.
(MEXICO – CINEPOLIS).- The world premiere of “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul” will take place on March 12, through the halls of +QUE CINE, the alternative and musical content window of Cinépolis. Through its social networks, the movie exhibition chain confirmed that it will be in charge of bringing the BTS show.
Ticket pre-sale will take place on February 22 and you can find them on the Cinépolis +QUE CINE website: https://cinepolis.com/mas-que-cine .
Lo que te quiero decir Army, además de que TKM💜, es que mi amigo @MasQueCineLatam traerá en vivo a mis salas Permission to Dance 🤩 y la preventa inicia este 22 de febrero. #Dance_in_cinemas pic.twitter.com/uWYQX5gPVS— Cinépolis (@Cinepolis) February 16, 2022
The Cinépolis Twitter account also mentioned that on the day of the presale the price of the tickets will be announced to enjoy the two schedules that will be in Mexico; the first is at 12:00 p.m. and the second at 4:00 p.m.
MÉXICOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO— 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂⁷ (SLOW) 🌶🇲🇽 (@ValuJim433) February 16, 2022
🇲🇽 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/SCQIu8M7Yb
In which theaters to see ‘Permission To Dance on Stage’ in Mexico?
Below we leave you the list of the states of the Mexican Republic that will have the concert in their cinema complexes.
- Aguascalientes.
- Baja California North.
- Baja California Sur.
- Campeche.
- Mexico City.
- Chiapas.
- Chihuahua.
- Coahuila.
- Colima.
- Durango.
- Mexico state.
- Guanajuato.
- Guerrero.
- Hidalgo.
- Jalisco.
- Michoacan.
- Morelos.
- Nayarit.
- Nuevo Leon.
- Oaxaca.
- Puebla.
- Queretaro.
- Quintana Roo.
- San Luis Potosi.
- Sinaloa.
- Sonora.
- Tabasco.
- Tamaulipas.
- Tlaxcala.
- Veracruz.
- Yucatan.
- Zacatecas.
This concert marks the long-awaited and triumphant return of the group to a stage in South Korea in front of a live audience for the first time since 2019 and is the latest series of world tours headlined by BTS, in which we will enjoy the iconic performances and the greatest hits of his incredible career.
