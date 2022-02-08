Booster vaccination days close with good turnout in Merida

Many people took advantage of the day off to complete their Covid vaccination schedule.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- During the last day of the day of application of the vaccine and booster doses against Covid-19 for citizens between 40 and 59 years of age, many people took advantage of the day off to go to the permanent modules to complete their schedule.

During a tour, it was observed that people began to arrive early at the modules located at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center and at the Kukulcán Sports Complex, with their registration forms in hand.

Unlike in previous weeks, there was a regular flow of people at these spaces; people came alone or in small groups of up to six people, so access was easy and most were already informed that the booster dose is only applied if five months have passed since the second dose was applied or 30 days, if the virus was contracted.

In the case of the modules located in other parts of the city, such as the Family Medicine Unit of the Instituto de Seguridad y Servicios Sociales de los Trabajadores del Estado (Issste), they did not work.

Several people agreed that the process was fast and smooth and that they were able to leave in about 20 minutes.

Before entering, they were asked the month of their second application, since if they were not five months old they could not be vaccinated, so they had to leave, as well as one or two young people who were not accepted.

Regarding the modules of private clinics installed in different parts of the city that perform screening tests, it could be observed that the affluence is lower since long lines of cars were no longer observed.

It was found that the tests continue to be performed on a daily basis, but people no longer come in desperation as was the case weeks ago when there was a significant increase in the number of infections by the Omicron strain.

