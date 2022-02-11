Body of missing man in Cozumel shipwreck was rescued

The body of Santos Guillén Jiménez, a man who disappeared on Tuesday night after the shipwreck of the boat in which he was traveling in from Playacar to Cozumel, Quintana Roo, was located and rescued on Wednesday, Feb 9th.
(COZUMEL, Q. ROO – TYT).- On the morning of this Wednesday, February 9, the body of Santos Guillén Jiménez was located and rescued, who had been missing for 2 days, after the boat in which he was traveling sank off Playancar.
After the events, the search began, which was suspended around 10:00 p.m. and this Wednesday was reactivated at 7:00 a.m.
The body was found near where the boat sank.
According to the relatives of the deceased man, on the boat, named ” Bucefalos “, 11 more people were on board , who were returning from a family outing to the El Cielo area , where they celebrated a birthday. On their way they were surprised by heavy rain and waves, which sank the boat.
After this accident, 11 people were rescued and brought ashore, while Santos Guillén was not located , despite the efforts of rescuers. According to testimonies, he gave his life jacket to a minor when they were in the water.
Now it is known that this man worked in the department of Beavers within the Traffic Subdirectorate , in charge of placing road signs.
Some nautical service providers pointed out that the boat had excess capacity, especially in the epidemiological context that reduces capacity; In addition, they pointed out, they lacked radio equipment and enough life jackets.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
