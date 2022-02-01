‘Beach and lagoon Cleaning Program’ starts in Progreso

“Our duty is to keep the beaches clean and with these activities we want to raise awareness among citizens to conserve our natural spaces in good conditions,” said Zacarías Curi.

(PROGRESO, YUC. – PROGRESO CITY COUNCIL).- The mayor of the Progreso City Council, Julián Zacarías Curi, attended on Monday, January 31st, at the start of the ‘Beach and lagoon Cleaning Program’, which aims to promote these actions to both local people and tourists.

“Today we started this program that deals with cleaning Playas and Ciénega. We are going to cover the entire coastal zone with these cleaning works that will be carried out by the temporary employment brigades of this program, which will clean up our coastal zone, helping us to comply with the 33 criteria set by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE)” commented the Mayor.

And he added “It is nice to share this work with committed people and with volunteers who take this time to help and share this effort, which is a worthwhile effort”.

It should be noted that this initiative also had the presence of Biol. Mabel Eugenia Quinto, Coordinator of ZOFEMAT, the LEP. Gabriela Alejandra Castilla Blanco, Director of Protocol, Logistics and Administration of the Malecones, and Lic. José Francisco Alonzo Muñoz, Director of Prolimpia.

The mayor concluded by thanking those who are committed with the environment statewide, join these good deeds for their presence and we hope to make these sessions more regular with the intention that progress be a national benchmark and we can be the cleanest city in the country”.

