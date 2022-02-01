‘Beach and lagoon Cleaning Program’ starts in Progreso

“Our duty is to keep the beaches clean and with these activities we want to raise awareness among citizens to conserve our natural spaces in good conditions,” said Zacarías Curi.
(PROGRESO, YUC. – PROGRESO CITY COUNCIL).- The mayor of the Progreso City Council, Julián Zacarías Curi, attended on Monday, January 31st, at the start of the ‘Beach and lagoon Cleaning Program’, which aims to promote these actions to both local people and tourists.
“Today we started this program that deals with cleaning Playas and Ciénega. We are going to cover the entire coastal zone with these cleaning works that will be carried out by the temporary employment brigades of this program, which will clean up our coastal zone, helping us to comply with the 33 criteria set by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE)” commented the Mayor.
And he added “It is nice to share this work with committed people and with volunteers who take this time to help and share this effort, which is a worthwhile effort”.
It should be noted that this initiative also had the presence of Biol. Mabel Eugenia Quinto, Coordinator of ZOFEMAT, the LEP. Gabriela Alejandra Castilla Blanco, Director of Protocol, Logistics and Administration of the Malecones, and Lic. José Francisco Alonzo Muñoz, Director of Prolimpia.
The mayor concluded by thanking those who are committed with the environment statewide, join these good deeds for their presence and we hope to make these sessions more regular with the intention that progress be a national benchmark and we can be the cleanest city in the country”.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO assures that the Maya Train will be inaugurated in Dec. 2023 no matter what
He reiterated that the work will.
-
Mérida City Council committed to the Environment and Sustainability
The Mérida City Council reiterates its.
-
Delivery truck catches fire near Dzilam Bravo, Yucatan (Watch Video)
The driver overturned on the Dzilam.
-
“Women, Science and Technology”, an initiative to make gender violence visible in the working environment
The project is convened by the.
-
Red Cross Yucatan conducts CPR workshop on the Progreso boardwalk
The Mexican Red Cross Yucatan Delegation.
-
Two endangered spider monkeys become roadkill near El Cuyo, Yucatan
The incident was reported by a.
-
Manatees in Florida are dying at a record rate
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s.
-
Public transportation unit crashes against a truck on the Mérida-Campeche Highway
One of the passengers on the.
-
Mexico – The deadliest in the world for journalists.
During January 2022 four journalist have.
-
CDC Warns Against Traveling to Mexico Amid High Risk of COVID-19
This is the highest warning level.
Leave a Comment