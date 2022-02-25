Association of Capital Cities of Mexico: “We face common challenges”

This association is made up of mayors from 20 capital cities in the country, to establish a common agenda that promotes the development of the country with the objective of strengthening the municipalities.

(MERIDA, YUC. – MERIDA CITY COUNCIL).- The proposal of the board of directors made up of the Mayor, Renán Barrera Concha (Mérida) as president, Norma Bustamante Martínez (Mexicali) as vice president, Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas (Monterrey) as secretary and Elia Margarita Moreno González (Colima) as treasurer, presented the ACCM specialized committees to prepare proposals that address common problems in their municipalities.

ACCM Specialized Committees work in tables for the analysis and proposals for the attention of several common issues were presented, which were divided into the following committees:

Citizen Security and Governance Committee Finance, Economy and Tourism Committee Metropolitan and Sustainable Planning and Development Committee Digital Strategy, Citizen Participation and Social Communication Committee.

The Specialized Committees were formed as follows:

-Committee on Citizen Security and Governance for the municipalities of Guadalajara, Guanajuato, Mexicali, Oaxaca, Saltillo, San Luis Potosí, Cuernavaca, Durango, Monterrey, Pachuca, Querétaro, Morelia and Puebla.

-Committee of Finance, Economy and Tourism for the municipalities of Cuernavaca, Colima, Culiacán, Hermosillo, Mérida, Pachuca, Campeche, Chihuahua, Colima, Tepic and Guadalajara.

-Metropolitan and Sustainable Planning and Development Committee for the municipalities of Colima, Durango, Monterrey, Morelia, Puebla, Culiacán, Hermosillo, Mérida, Saltillo, San Luis Potosí and Tepic.

-Digital Strategy, Citizen Participation and Social Communication Committee for the municipalities of Campeche, Chihuahua, Colima, Querétaro, Tepic, Guanajuato, Mexicali, Morelia, Oaxaca, and Puebla.

Among the topics that were addressed at this meeting was to delimit and define the profile of the Technical Secretariat and the mechanism for its election, the outline of the General Collaboration Agreement between the ACCM and the municipal councils and the calendar of the next sessions.

The progress of the previous meeting was also recapitulated, where the legal framework, institutional image and the procedures for the ACCM to be legally constituted were established, the integration of the Honorary Council that will be made up of former mayors of these cities, being the first member and president Manolo Jiménez Salinas, former president of Saltillo, in addition to the next integration of the Honorary Council of Culture that will be headed by the mayor of Guadalajara Pablo Lemus Navarro, the above while fine-tuning the respective details for the signing of the constitutive act .

In this session, the 18 mayors present reiterated the commitment that exists to work towards a common cause to analyze and propose solutions to the challenges the capitals are facing, such as public safety, citizen participation, inclusion, gender equality, among others, which will materialize in the sessions of the specialized committees.

It was also highlighted that this consolidated alliance will allow the creation of spaces for dialogue with other political forces and institutions in the country, which will allow, as a single collegiate body, to achieve rapid results and in the shortest possible time.

The association is made up of Marco Bonilla Mendoza, Municipal President of Chihuahua; Alejandro Navarro Saldaña, Municipal President of Guanajuato; Elia Margarita Moreno González, Municipal President of Colima; José Luis Uriostegui Salgado, Municipal President of Cuernavaca; Jorge Alejandro Salum del Palacio, Municipal President of Durango; Antonio Astiazarán, Municipal President of Hermosillo; Alfonso Martínez Alcázar, Municipal President of Morelia; Eduardo Rivera, Municipal President of Puebla; Renán Barrera Concha, Municipal President of Mérida; José Maria Fraustro Siller, Municipal President of Saltillo; Biby Karen Rabelo de la Torre, Municipal President of Campeche; Norma Alicia Bustamante Martínez, Municipal President of Mexicali; Sergio Baños Rubio, Municipal President of Pachuca; Jesús Pablo Lemus Navarro, Municipal President of Guadalajara; Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, Municipal President of Monterrey; Francisco Martínez Neri, Municipal President of Oaxaca; Luis Bernardo Nava Guerrero, Municipal President of Querétaro; Geraldine Ponce Méndez, Municipal President of Tepic; Enrique Francisco Galindo Ceballos, Municipal President of San Luis Potosí; and Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, Municipal President of Culiacán.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments