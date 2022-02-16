Artistic community and citizens present proposals for the 2040 Agenda in Yucatán

The purpose was to outline how they want to see the entity in 2040, so that the participants expressed their proposals, challenges they face and aspirations, in the short, medium and long terms.

(MERIDA, YUC. – TYT).- With a view to creating a joint agenda, the artistic and cultural community, as well as the Yucatecan society in general, dialogued in different work groups, which had as axes Human Rights and the economic reactivation.

From the first item, three themes emerge, “Access to culture”, “Inclusion and equity” and “Strengthening traditional, popular and community culture”; It was proposed to provide training, work transversally, improve dissemination and increase opportunities for vulnerable people.

Also, make visible, document and disseminate the rationality of living heritage, full validity of Maya legislation; allocate resources to strengthen identity; focus cultural tourism projects, and expand the coverage of agroforestry care plans.

It was pointed out that the challenges are to give voice to the original peoples and prevent the Maya identity from being taken as merchandise, since sustainability comes from protecting the environment and not from its overexploitation.

Specifically, the decentralization of culture and the arts was addressed; digitization as a cultural right; the professionalization of agents in the matter; the sustainability of museums and cultural tourism; funding, employment and arts education; opportunities of the sector in the economic reactivation, and festivals, among other topics.

The tables continued this day, on economic reactivation, with “Sustainability mechanisms in the arts and culture”, “Professionalization of creators and cultural agents” and “Artistic mobility and cultural agents”.

Organizations, business chambers and inhabitants of municipalities joined this activity to analyze projects that allow a better vision of culture, a right that all citizens must have access to, and for this transformation, everyone has a voice.

