Are Americans flocking to Mexico for discount healthcare?

The upward spiral continues with the never-ending increases in health care coverage. Retirement in the US is not what it used to be, especially when medical bills pile up. Those retiring this year can expect to pay five percent more than those retiring a year ago, according to a projection made by Fidelity Investments. This increase has many turning to medical care outside the United States.

BN.-The Mexican government is expecting the number of visitors seeking medical treatment to reach 650,000 annually by 2023. Americans are flocking to Mexico for discount health care, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. Hundreds of Americans flock to the Banderas Bay area for quality health and dental treatments. Puerto Vallarta has quite a few facilities offering excellent services.

“We have never ever had such wonderful care at such reasonable prices,” says a long-time resident, “It was almost like being in a spa, the whole staff from the cleaning ladies up to the specialist doctors were just fantastic, and we came home well and we were able to pay it easily, they’ll make house calls if you need them, and you can get an appointment when you need it.”

“My husband and I have been taking advantage of the medical care quite a bit,” says Sara Wise, a patient numerous time, “I’ve had three surgeries in Guadalajara and I’m very happy with it there and in Puerto Vallarta, and with the way things are changing in the United States, healthcare here is much more accessible and it’s cheaper.”

Some facilities will accept American insurance but check with your company prior to any treatments. Hospital administration personnel are more than happy to answer any questions and most area facilities will conduct tours. They are quite proud of their advanced technology.

Many Mexican doctors receive at least part of their training in the United States and, since Puerto Vallarta has a large English speaking sector, area medical professionals do their best to make everyone comfortable.

That’s why adding a doctor visit to a Puerto Vallarta vacation itinerary looks increasingly attractive to many.

