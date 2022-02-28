Anteater admitted to the Chiapas Zoo is in good condition

The Zoo staff achieved stabilization and now the specimen responds to the food that is provided, for now the animal does not present any complications, it has adapted to the conditions of this unique tropical-type zoo in the country .

The anteater is a juvenile male of a species of fauna listed as endangered by NOM-059-SEMARNAT-2010 , and listed in Appendix III of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, therefore, its conservation is extremely important.

The rescue was successful, from the moment the specimen was known, the staff of the institution moved to Pichucalco to carry out the identification, the specialists carried out the medical evaluation, he underwent specialized care and now responds perfectly well to the feeding.

The anteater is an important species in the ecology of the tropical systems of Chiapas, its diet and habitat is arboreal, it feeds mainly on ants and termites, it is very difficult for it to adapt to a life in captivity, anteaters can not be adopted as pets, the recommendation is to contribute to the protection of the fauna and flora of Chiapas, when ecosystems are affected, the danger to wildlife increases.