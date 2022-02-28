  • Headlines,
    • Anteater admitted to the Chiapas Zoo is in good condition

    By on February 28, 2022
    The anteater rescued last week in the municipality of Pichucalco and admitted to the "Miguel Álvarez del Toro" Zoo, in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, is in good health. (Photo: Zoomat)

    Anteater rescued in Chiapas, is in good health, on a proper diet, and eating very well

    (CHIAPAS – ZOOMAT).- The anteater rescued on February 20th in the municipality of Pichucalco and admitted to the “Miguel Álvarez del Toro” Zoo, in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico, is in good health, with an adequate diet and eating very well.

    This is the most recent rescue of a specimen of wildlife in Chiapas admitted to this exhibition site of the Ministry of the Environment Natural History , where specialized personnel managed to stabilize it, because it was dehydrated and physically unwell.

    The Zoo staff achieved stabilization and now the specimen responds to the food that is provided, for now the animal does not present any complications, it has adapted to the conditions of this unique tropical-type zoo in the country .

     

     
    (Photo: Zoomat)

     

    The anteater is a juvenile male of a species of fauna listed as endangered by NOM-059-SEMARNAT-2010 , and listed in Appendix III of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, therefore, its conservation is extremely important.

    The rescue was successful, from the moment the specimen was known, the staff of the institution moved to Pichucalco to carry out the identification, the specialists carried out the medical evaluation, he underwent specialized care and now responds perfectly well to the feeding.

     

     
    (Photo: Zoomat)

    The anteater is an important species in the ecology of the tropical systems of Chiapas, its diet and habitat is arboreal, it feeds mainly on ants and termites, it is very difficult for it to adapt to a life in captivity, anteaters can not be adopted as pets, the recommendation is to contribute to the protection of the fauna and flora of Chiapas, when ecosystems are affected, the danger to wildlife increases.

