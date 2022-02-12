Another Quintana Roo criminal remains in custody in Merida hospital

The inmate, who remains in police custody in the hospital, is serving a sentence in the Cereso de Chetumal for crimes against health.

Mérida, Yucatán – For the second time in 15 days, a drug trafficker arrested in Quintana Roo was transferred to a hospital in the capital of Yucatán, this time it was Gerardo Ortiz Miranda, who is serving a sentence in the Cereso de Chetumal for crimes against health.

The inmate was admitted in the early hours of Thursday afternoon to the O’Horán hospital, aboard an ambulance of the Rescue and Medical Emergencies Squadron escorted by a patrol car of the State Police of Quintana Roo.

However, due to complications, he was transferred to another hospital where he remains under police custody from both Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

The man before him, the alleged leader of the gang “Los Pelones” of Quintana Roo was admitted to Star Médica after being shot and wounded in an attack he suffered by a rival group in Bacalar, in which his partner was killed.

About this new case it was reported that Gerardo Ortiz Miranda has been serving a sentence for crimes against health, in the Cereso de Chetumal, since 2019 when he was arrested because the small plane in which he was transporting drugs crashed in the municipality of Othón P. Blanco.

This subject, along with three other inmates, escaped from the “Topo Chico” Social Reinsertion Center in Nuevo Leon , in 2008, through a tunnel.

The subject was recaptured in 2019 after suffering a plane crash in the limits of Othón P. Blanco, Quintana Roo.

It was indicated that his plane, in which he was transporting drugs that he intended to take to the United States, broke down and fell near Chetumal, where he was being held.

