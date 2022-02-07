Animal remains from the last Ice Age unearthed in England

Scientists uncovered the remains of several extinct animals, including a wooly mammoth, wooly rhinoceros, and wolf in Devon, southwest England
(BI) Experts said that the findings, estimated to be from the last Ice Age around 30,000-60,000 years ago, are an “exceptional” discovery that sheds light on the megafauna that roamed early Britain.
The well-preserved samples included a tusk, molar tooth, and other bones of a wooly mammoth and the incomplete skull and lower jaw of a wooly rhinoceros, The Sherford Consortium said in a press release.
Researchers also found a virtually complete wolf skeleton and partial remains of animals including a hyena, horse, and red fox.
The bones of various small mammals such as bats and shrews were also found.
The team made the discoveries during the construction of new town Sherford, a new 5,500-home community under development on the edge of Plymouth.
“This is a major discovery of national significance – a once in a lifetime experience for those involved,” Rob Bourn, managing director of Orion Heritage and lead archeologist on the project for the Sherford Consortium, said.
“Construction happening at Sherford is the sole reason these findings have been discovered and it is remarkable that they have laid undisturbed until now.”
Bourn said that it was a “rare and special occurrence” to find artifacts untouched for so long, as well to have so many complete or semi-complete individual animals.
Researchers said that studying the remains, particularly the herbivores and their food sources, will provide an insight into the plants that may have previously existed in the local environment.
It is currently unclear whether the animals found at Sherford coexisted around the same time or existed at different points over a more extended time period, researchers said.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The Ibero-Americana University evaluates plan to open a campus in Mérida
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal met with.
-
The ticket price to enter the Archaeological site of Chichen-Itza increases for the second time this year
For the second time so far.
-
What is the investment horizon? (OPINION)
Once you have known your investor.
-
Residents of Maxcanú denounce urban damages caused by the construction of the Maya Train
The municipal president of Maxcanú, Yucatan.
-
Elderly man dies in front of his house in Mérida’s Morelos neighborhood
He was about 30 meters from.
-
New passport office in Mérida to be inaugurated
This new space will have 12.
-
Frontier offers to buy Spirit Airlines in USD$2.9 billion deal
Frontier is offering to buy Spirit.
-
Truck drivers’ Covid protest puts Ottawa in state of emergency
The mayor of Canada’s capital declared.
-
After sixteen years on the run, a man on the FBI’s most-wanted list is arrested in Mexico
A suspect who figured on the.
-
A whole variety of flavors at the sixth National Tamal Fair in Mérida
Visitors were able to taste Chicken,.
Leave a Comment