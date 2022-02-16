AMLO’s attacks increase the risk of ungovernability: academics

Academics and political scientists are concerned about the “virulence” of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s speech.

(MEXICO – UNAM).- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador publicly shows a growing virulence so that Mexico runs the risk of increasing its instability and even ungovernability, according to several academics agreed on Monday, February 14th.

The latest case that has greatly bothered the president is a journalistic report in which it is shown that his eldest son, José Ramón López Beltrán, has lived in a luxurious house in Houston (Texas, USA) owned by a contractor of the state-owned company Pemex .

“The life of his first-born in Houston contradicts the messages of austerity and moral values ​​that he preaches and that hurts him because it questions his credibility,” Professor Edgar Ortiz Arellano, professor at the Faculty of Accounting and Administration of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) explained.

Uncomfortable and angry at the scale of the scandal, López Obrador returned this Monday to show the income of the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola -whom he accuses of being corrupt and being paid “by the mafia of power”-, despite allegedly violating various rights. constitutional provisions on the protection of personal data.

“The problem itself is not the attack on a journalist or various media, the worst thing is that freedom of expression and autonomous bodies, such as the National Electoral Institute (INE) and, ultimately, the Constitution itself, are questioned,” Dr. Ulises Corona, academic and researcher at the Faculty of Political Sciences of the UNAM said.

Corona stressed that academics and political scientists are increasingly concerned about the virulence of the president, who, due to his character, is reluctant to negotiate to achieve governability in the country.

“We face an increasingly complicated situation, with a continuous flight of capital, rising inflation and the accumulation of strategic errors due to the president’s lack of vision,” adds Corona.

“The country can still be maintained by the flow of social aid to the less favored classes and the support of the Army. But money is not eternal and the excessive role of the military will have its consequences in the immediate future”, he added.

Contradictions

The scandal of López Obrador’s son, for his life of luxury in Houston, contradicts the president’s moralistic discourse and his criticism of “the aspirational middle class.”

“It is not bad to live in the United States and surrounded by certain luxuries, but what bothers is the inconsistency of the lives of their children with the president’s speech in favor of austerity. The scandal weakens him”, says Professor Ortiz Arellano.

The UNAM professor agrees that López Obrador’s attitude is weakening the Mexican democratic system. “It took us decades to build democracy and now we have the feeling that it is falling apart,” he said.

López Obrador reiterated this Monday the criticism against Carlos Loret de Mola, which during the weekend generated the rejection of the journalistic union, after six journalists were murdered so far this year.

Once again he showed the income of Loret de Mola and assured that his earnings are paid by “the mafia of power” to attack him and seek the return of the previous regime.

Several experts agree that López Obrador has committed several infractions by disclosing Loret de Mola’s income because it violates articles of the General Law on Protection of Personal Data, the Tax Code and the General Law of Responsibilities.

Concerned about the report that shows the luxury house of his eldest son, López Obrador insisted that there is no problem of interests with businessmen.

He acknowledged that his son works in a company owned by the sons of businessman Daniel Chávez, who helps him as an honorary supervisor on the Mayan Train, “but he does not charge anything at all.” “We don’t have any business relationship,” she said.

“He does not have any business with the Federal Government, there is no problem of interest, he is one of the businessmen who helps us because he wants to support us,” he added.

Chávez is the founder of Vidanta, a consortium with 30 luxury tourist developments, and a member of the president’s advisory council, according to the organization Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI).

When it became known that López Beltrán works as a lawyer for Kei Partners, a law firm owned by Daniel Chávez’s sons, new information circulated on Twitter because public records show that he is not registered with the Texas Bar Association.

It was also known that Kei Partners obtained its registration a month and a half before the start of López Obrador’s six-year term, in December 2018.

