AMLO assures that the Maya Train will be inaugurated in Dec. 2023 no matter what

He reiterated that the work will be inaugurated in December 2023. Besides, AMLO stated that military engineers who just finished the AIFA (International Airport Felipe Angeles), will work on the Maya Train and the New Tulum Airport

(MEXICO, PRESIDENCY).- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that despite the difficulties that the work of the Maya Train has experienced, it will be inaugurated in December 2023.

In a conference at the National Palace, the president stressed that thanks to the work of the workers, as well as the military that participate in the construction and the citizens, the Maya Train project advances.

The work is going well, but we must apply ourselves thoroughly to inaugurate in December 2023 (…). We are going to inaugurate the Maya Train even with all the obstacles. It is important to highlight that the people who want the work have helped us a lot”. AMLO

The Maya Train will have seven sections that will total 1,525 kilometers of railways, which will cross the states of Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

López Obrador commented that the Mérida-Cancún-Tulum section of the Maya Train will be double-tracked and electrified. In addition, the rehabilitation of the old Maya cities such as Palenque, Calakmul, Tulum, Chichen Itzá, among others, will be included.

“The work is going well, but we must apply ourselves thoroughly to inaugurate in December 2023”, Lopez Obrador said when informing that a contract with Alstom-Bombardier for the manufacture of trains has already been signed , since the first one will be delivered in mid-2023 and each month will deliver one, so “when we open we will have 6 trains”.

The president also reported that a contract was signed with the Government of Quintana Roo to resolve the traffic problem in the Cancun hotel zone.

In this way, a bridge of more than 10 kilometers will be built over the lagoon, he said.

In addition, he said that streets will be paved, as well as Colosio Avenue, to which hydraulic concrete will be placed.

López Obrador added that once the Felipe Ángeles International Airport is inaugurated on March 21, military engineers will join the work on the Maya Train.

The elements of the Ministry of National Defense will work in the Escárcega-Chetumal and Chetumal-Tulum sections, as well as in the Tulum-Cancún section. In addition, they will build the New Tulum Airport.

