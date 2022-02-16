Amanc Yucatán builds a new shelter for children with cancer and their families

The founder and national president of Amanc, María de Guadalupe Alejandre Castillo, and the head of this Association in Yucatán, Marissa Goff Rodríguez, led the laying of the first stone of the Shelter.

(MÉRIDA, YUC. – AMANC).- This Tuesday, February 15th, began the construction of the new shelter of the Mexican Association for Helping Children with Cancer ( Amanc ) Yucatán , in which children and adolescents with cancer, together with their families, will be able to receive comprehensive support during their treatment.

The ceremony. (Photo: Sipse)

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, laid the first stone, and in this framework, the governor indicated that, in addition to the land donated by the state administration, schemes will be sought for the concession of a third of the cost of this project, in material, equipment or supplies.

Likewise, the monthly donation that the Executive makes to this and 2 other associations, which support pediatric oncology patients, will be increased.

Collection

This project requires a lot of effort and teamwork, since it is necessary to raise a target amount of 15,500,000 pesos .

Once completed, this building will allow coverage to be extended to more infants in this situation and improve the service provided to more than 220 affiliated beneficiaries.

The shelter will have 18 rooms (2 of them post-transplant) for the same number of families that require lodging, as well as a full kitchen, bedrooms, dining room, laundry room, chapel, terrace, bathrooms, meeting room, television room, playroom , reception, offices and playground.

Medicines

The Governor highlighted that they have been working on the creation of a mixing center at the “Doctor Agustín O’Horán” Hospital, to produce some medicines, together with the great help of many associations of this type.

He pointed out that all general practitioners in the State have been trained to carry out cancer detection at an early age, because the sooner it is found, the more possibilities there are to get ahead.

Finally, Vila Dosal called on the Yucatecans to join and make their donation to this group, because “if today we have the chance to do something to support some of these children and their families, we are going to do it, because with our support, this issue it can be more manageable and more can be done.”

