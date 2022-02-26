All set for the Andrea Bocelli concert in the Riviera Maya

The public will be able to enjoy a festival with wine tasting, pairing, musical presentations, food and all kinds of drinks.

Andrea Bocelli is an Italian operatic tenor and multi-instrumentalist. He was diagnosed with congenital glaucoma at 5 months old, and became completely blind at age 12, following a soccer accident.

(QUINTANA ROO – SIPSE).- Just a few hours from the big date, everything is ready for the Andrea Bocelli concert. His followers, who come from all over the world, besides visiting one of the most beautiful beach destinations in Quintana Roo, will be part of this historic and unique recital on Saturday, February 26.

The event will have security protocols of the highest level through an avant-garde sanitization system, as well as a world-class organization in terms of logistics, from the parking lot to its places.

The last tickets are available on the funticket.mx platform, or the same day of the event at the Playa Maroma Beach Club box office.

“We are super excited to bring Andrea Bocelli back to Mexican soil, it is an honor. We were looking for the best place, we presented the proposal of Playa Maroma to the artist and he liked it, I see very exciting that there will be 80 musicians from the Symphony Orchestra stage with the sea on one side and all the magic that the Riviera has, it’s something that makes the skin goosebumps,” said Isaac Barrera, director of marketing for Music Vibe when talking about the event last year in an exclusive interview for Novedades Quintana Roo.

“It will be something iconic, worldwide, it is not just a local show, it is an important event that will be memorable.

A team of 500 to 600 people has been brought together to achieve a promising result, after difficult times, we suffer because of the uncertainty but now with the vaccination campaignswe see a clearer picture.

For us who are dedicated to entertainment, the pandemic was devastating, but it brings us great joy that we can reactivate the economy of the industry in this way,” Isaac Barrera concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments