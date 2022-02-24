All-inclusive traveling in Mexico

All-inclusive resorts offer incredible value, making them an excellent and convenient pick for travelers of all ages. That’s because they fold accommodations, meals, beverages (often including alcohol!), activities, and gratuities into one fixed price. You’ll find everything you need—or want—right on-site, so you never have to leave the resort. And here’s some good news for sun worshippers: There are a ton of great all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, so you can vacation south of the border knowing your every whim will be met.

The country offers the same options you’d find at one of the many all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean, but it has another draw: Its large size makes it relatively easy to get to from anywhere in the United States. People on the East Coast often flock to Riviera Maya and Cancún, while those on the West Coast typically visit Cabo San Lucas or Puerto Vallarta. Whether you’re looking for the best all-inclusive resorts for families, the best adults-only all-inclusive resorts, or the overall best all-inclusive resorts in the world, you’ll find a range of hotel picks to please everyone in your party.

Now’s the perfect time to head south. Mexico has always been a popular travel destination, but international tourism has grown exponentially over the past year—a 143 percent increase from July 2020—possibly because the COVID-19 vaccine revived the public’s willingness to travel. And tourism is expected to increase in 2022, thanks to an array of new hotel and entertainment offerings. So if you’re considering a vacation, skip the all-inclusive resorts in the United States and book a trip to Mexico. The best all-inclusive resorts in Mexico offer a prime beachfront location complete with an abundance of outdoor activities (yoga with a view, anyone?) and mouthwatering drinking and dining options in the form of multiple bars and restaurants. Complimentary nonmotorized boat rentals and hydrotherapy treatments are bonuses, as are in-suite Jacuzzis and private plunge pools.







Comments

comments