After the scandal, Baker Hughes shareholders request an inquiry into contracts.

(UNITED STATES – Radio Formula) – A group of shareholders asked senior executives of Baker Hughes to open a robust and complete investigation related to the residence occupied by President López Obrador’s first-born son Jose Ramon Lopez Beltrán and his wife Carolyn Adams in Houston.

Juan Carlos Luna signs the letter, dated February 9. He identifies himself as a shareholder representing a group of them. He is addressed to senior executives of the oil company, one of the largest in the world, with contracts in the López Obrador’s government for more than 151 million dollars in works for Pemex.

The brief derives from a journalistic investigation by the organization Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI) and the media outlet Latinus, in which they reveal that the house in which López Beltrán and his wife, Carolyn Adams, lived from 2019 to 2020 belonged at the time to Keith Schilling, a senior executive of Baker Hughes.

“Circumstances that are still unclear and that generate a valid justification for possible legal action, Mr. Keith Schilling, a Baker Hughes executive, granted one of his residences in Conroe, Texas, to the son of the Mexican president and his wife (Carolyn Adams),” the letter states.

The letter confirms that the couple occupied Schilling’s residence during the same period that Pemex granted “significant extensions and cost increases” to Baker Hughes contracts.

“The optics and timing of these events are simply not good. They create the perception of a possible conflict of interest and a potential scenario that could have crossed the line of Baker Hughes’ legal and ethical obligations,” the letter emphasized.

The letter was shared on Friday, February 11 by Radio Fórmula, on Ciro Gómez Leyva’s program, and by former Foreign Minister Jorge Castañeda through his Twitter account.

The shareholders indicate in the letter “that there is sufficient evidence of this, both in Mexico and in the United States, and for this reason, a complaint is justified, and an investigation is necessary.”

“These are factors that cannot be ignored,” they point out in the letter shared by former Mexican Foreign Minister Jorge G. Castañeda and where they warn that if an investigation is not carried out, “the case will negatively impact the company, its investments, and its reputation.”

After the journalistic investigation, President López Obrador has tried by all possible means to keep the issue out of the public eye and has even dismissed the accusations of a potential conflict of interest. However, new journalistic revelations point to the contrary.

