After brief warm respite, new cold front to arrive to the Peninsula

After a few warm days, a new cold front will affect the Yucatán peninsula, which will cause temperatures to drop again in the southeastern region of the country.
After a brief lull of warm, hot days, the entrance of a new cold front starting at the end of this week would once again cause “Heladez” in the Yucatán peninsula.
On this Wednesday, February 2, the feast of the Virgen de la Candelaria, and after enjoying tamales, we will enjoy the heat, because starting tomorrow, Thursday, an increase in the potential for rainfall, a “northern” event and a slight drop in temperatures are all forecast.
For tomorrow, Thursday, February 3, Conagua Yucatán predicted that tropical maritime air will continue to enter the Peninsula, which will generate clear to partly cloudy conditions with scattered drizzle over the northeastern portion of Yucatán, south of Campeche, and north and south of Quintana Roo.
However, a new cold front will arrive to the Gulf of Mexico and will advance over the Yucatán peninsula in the following hours, added the agency.
The new frontal system that will arrive to the Gulf of Mexico this Thursday would extend over the northwest of the Peninsula by Friday afternoon at the latest.
