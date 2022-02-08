Aeroméxico canceled flight 823 Mérida-Mexico City on Tuesday, February 8th

This Tuesday the 8th, four flights landed in advance at the Mérida airport
(MERIDA, YUC. – AIM).- The morning session at the Mérida International Airport began with the announcement of four flights that landed before their established schedules and the cancellation of Aeroméxico flight 823, which should have taken off at 07:12 AM.
The affected Aeroméxico passengers were transferred to 821, which left at 06:00 in the morning, that is, one hour before they were scheduled, the passengers were notified on Monday night when it was learned that the overnight flight will not arrive.
The first flight that arrived early was Volaris 572 from Mexico City that touched down at 06:54 instead of 07:12, the second was Aeroméxico 820 that arrived at 07:37 instead of at 08:01, the third was the 4280 from Monterrey, which landed at 07:47 and its arrival was at 08:10, and lastly, the Volaris d201 from Mexico, which is scheduled to leave at 08 :06 hours instead of 08:17 hours.
At the moment they are the novelties that are registered in the 11 arrival operations and 13 departure operations at 06:00 and 15:00.
In the corridors of the airport there are rumors that the company Menzies would take charge of the operations and dispatches of Aeroméxico flights as of March, but many of the airline’s employees are reluctant to be hired by that company because their salaries would be lower and they would have fewer benefits.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Figure Skater Donovan Carrillo Makes History For Mexico At The Beijing Winter Olympics
Donovan Carrillo makes history for Mexico.
-
Yucatan registers the first case of dengue in 2022
After a month without confirmed infections,.
-
Booster vaccination days close with good turnout in Merida
Many people took advantage of the.
-
Full-scale war in Ukraine could break out any time, separatist leader says
A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern.
-
Thursday Night Movie at Il Caffé brings: “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”
Greetings film fans:Bhutan, a tiny country.
-
Scientific breakthrough allows paraplegics to walk and play sports
A paralysed man with a severed.
-
Netflix prepares the premiere of “What fault is karma?” A film recorded in Yucatan
Although the exact premiere date was.
-
Yucatecan tourist activity rebounded during 2021
During 2021, the State received one.
-
Bus accident on the Mérida-Cancún highway leaves 8 dead and 19 injured, including foreign tourists
One of the four identified is.
-
Belize blames CFE for nationwide blackout in that Central American country that shares a border with Mexico
Веlіzе Еlесtrісіtу Lіmіtеd (ВЕL) ѕауѕ іt.
Leave a Comment