Aeroméxico canceled flight 823 Mérida-Mexico City on Tuesday, February 8th

This Tuesday the 8th, four flights landed in advance at the Mérida airport

(MERIDA, YUC. – AIM).- The morning session at the Mérida International Airport began with the announcement of four flights that landed before their established schedules and the cancellation of Aeroméxico flight 823, which should have taken off at 07:12 AM.

The affected Aeroméxico passengers were transferred to 821, which left at 06:00 in the morning, that is, one hour before they were scheduled, the passengers were notified on Monday night when it was learned that the overnight flight will not arrive.

The first flight that arrived early was Volaris 572 from Mexico City that touched down at 06:54 instead of 07:12, the second was Aeroméxico 820 that arrived at 07:37 instead of at 08:01, the third was the 4280 from Monterrey, which landed at 07:47 and its arrival was at 08:10, and lastly, the Volaris d201 from Mexico, which is scheduled to leave at 08 :06 hours instead of 08:17 hours.

At the moment they are the novelties that are registered in the 11 arrival operations and 13 departure operations at 06:00 and 15:00.

In the corridors of the airport there are rumors that the company Menzies would take charge of the operations and dispatches of Aeroméxico flights as of March, but many of the airline’s employees are reluctant to be hired by that company because their salaries would be lower and they would have fewer benefits.

