According to SiteMinder, the pandemic has given birth to the ”Dynamic Traveler”

Mérida is centered within the top five destinations in the country, regarding this new type of traveler, due to its tranquility, its proximity to the sea, nearby attractions such as cenotes and haciendas, among other features.

(MERIDA, YUC. – SITEMINDER).- “The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way people travel, and in this context the “dynamic traveler” has emerged, a person who relies more on low accommodation costs, and not on luxury hotels; is a traveler who enjoys having fun and at the same time carrying out his work activities”, said Jason Lugo, regional director for Latin America at SiteMinder .

The SiteMinder hotel commerce platform released the lists of the distribution channels that during the last year generated the highest income from hotel reservations in Mexico and more than 20 others of the most popular tourist destinations of the world.

The list, as stated, shows that hotel chains are betting on more technological tools for global, to reach new customers and generate more reservations.

The SiteMinder director specified that the new trends show that the “dynamic traveler” has evolved after the pandemic, and that it will continue throughout this year. What characterizes this sector, he detailed, is that it is a person who is connected to the entire world of commerce, particularly the hotel industry.

He added that this traveler is very digital, and is always finding the best value and offer when looking for a place to stay, in addition to the fact that many companies offer the opportunity to work remotely. They help hotels to increase direct booking. “Not only are they looking for accommodation, but also to be able to enjoy the trip and at the same time do their job,” he reiterated.

In Mexico, the top 12 hotel booking channels in 2021, based on total gross revenue earned for all SiteMinder platform users, were: booking.com, Expedia Group, Hotel websites (direct bookings), Hotelbeds, Despegar. com, PriceTravel, Airbnb, Global Distribution Systems, Agoda, World 2 Meet, BestDay and Hostelworld Group.

Airbnb’s popularity doesn’t surprise him. As many travelers continue to search for lodging options that allow work and travel to seamlessly coincide, hotel distribution channels that cater to longer-stay and work guests will continue to operate strongly, he said.

He also highlighted that Hostelworld Group entered the list in Mexico for the first time, the site not only focuses on hostels, but hotels that are cheaper.

He indicated that this list reflects that channels such as Booking and Expedia continue to be the most powerful, but others are added in popularity, this means that travelers “are not loyal” to a specific channel.

Likewise, he added, traditional hotels are open to joining channels that were previously unwilling, to seek more sources of business; digital tools make investments to optimize their web pages, implementing new booking engines and registering their hotels in metasearch engines.

SiteMinder is the world’s leading open hotel commerce platform, ranked among the technology pioneers for opening individual hotel access and online commerce.

This core feature has earned SiteMinder the trust of tens of thousands of hotels, in 150 countries, to sell, market, manage and grow their business.

