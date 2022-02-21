Motorcyclist injured after running over a dog in Kinchil, Yucatan

Miguel could not get to his work, because a dog suddenly crossed the road, causing the motorcyclist to lose control and skid several meters on the road.
(MERIDA, YUC. – SSP).- On Saturday, February 19, a motorcyclist who was on his way to work at a poultry farm in Kinchil, had an accident when a dog crossed his path in front of the Cobay School on the road that connects Kinchil with Tetiz.
Miguel Ángel Chim Borges, 27 years old, a resident of Tetiz, was driving his 125 FT motorcycle with a passenger.
Given the slip, the boy had a probable fracture of his left arm, while his partner had scrapes that did not warrant his transfer to a hospital, Chim Borges had to be treated by paramedics from the Y-10 ambulance of the Ministry of Public Security, and then transferred to the Agustin O’Horán Hospital in Mérida.
Finally, agents of the Municipal Police were in charge of taking the motorcycle to the Comandancia, and also lifting the body of the canine which died instantly and was left lying on the side of this section to be deposit it in the municipal dump.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
In Oaxaca, promoters of the Zapotec language motivate people to speak in their mother tongue with art and games
Irma Pineda Santiago, Member of the Permanent.
-
Costa Rica tightens visa requirements on Cubans
HAVANA, CUBA (Feb. 22. 2022)- At.
-
Yucatan back in green on the epidemiological traffic light by Thursday, Feb. 24th
After the protocol for returning to.
-
Lithium reserves in Mexico are worth 102 billion dollars
Mineral reserves in Mexico totaled 102.3.
-
12-year-old injured himself inside the classroom with a gun he took to school in Mexico City
The student of Secondary School 79.
-
Municipal Police located two missing children on the Progreso boardwalk
If you travel with children to.
-
Senator José Luis Pech is the Movimiento Ciudadano candidate for Quintana Roo
Movimiento Ciudadano formalizes the candidacy of.
-
Campeche maintains zero kidnappings in recent months
This is the result of.
-
“Wonder of the Seas” will visit Cozumel on its first journey
The world’s largest cruise ship is.
-
Reopening of bars and restaurants will boost the Campeche economy
It has been a long two-year.
Leave a Comment