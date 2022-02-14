98 Mexican families are still living in Ukraine (SRE)

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, reported that there are 98 Mexican families in Ukraine, so the Foreign Ministry will continue to contact them with any request for support.

SRE.- This weekend, the Mexican Embassy in Ukraine launched a call to nationals to avoid visiting that country, due to the growing risk of being stranded.

Through a statement, the agency assured that “in light of the reduction in air connectivity in Ukraine”, it is best that Mexicans avoid traveling to that country.

In the same way, the Embassy called on the Mexican community residing in that country to take the commercial routes still available if they wish to leave that European nation.

The above, derived from a possible Russian military attack on Ukraine, according to high-ranking United States officials announced this Sunday.

Embassy of Mexico in Ukraine recommended to the nationals to take the following measures:

Timely follow the instructions of the Ukrainian authorities

Find out about the status of operations of airlines serving Ukraine

Always carry a copy of the Mexican passport and official photo identification and have an electronic copy of them

It is highly recommended, for any Mexican traveling abroad, to register or update their data in the Registration System for Mexicans Abroad in Internet Explorer.

