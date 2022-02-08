8 foreign castaways rescued off the coast of Progreso

The Navy came to the aid of a small boat that was sinking.
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- The Ministry of the Navy, in the exercise of national maritime authority, through the Mexican Navy acting as Coast Guard, informs that on Wednesday, February 9th, personnel from the Ninth Naval Zone rescued eight people in Yucatán.
This action was carried out after receiving an emergency call from the Command and Control Room of the Ninth Naval Zone reporting that a foreign tanker sighted a small improvised boat which was sinking with eight crew members on board, 66 nautical miles (122 kilometers) approximately northeast of Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, so they were supported by that ship.
For the above mentioned and with the objective of safeguarding the human life at sea, it was immediately ordered that a patrol of the Navy of Mexico go to the indicated area, managing to intercept all the way to the mentioned tanker to 12 nautical miles (22 kilometers) approximately of Progreso, Yucatán, to help the eight people.
It is worth mentioning that once the personnel of this institution received the crew members, all of them male and of foreign nationality, they were attended by the Naval Health personnel, who reported that they were in good health.
Later, they were transferred to the remote terminal of Progreso, Yucatán, where they were received by authorities of the National Migration Institute to carry out the corresponding legal procedures.
The Ninth Naval Zone makes their phone number 969 935 4306 available to citizens in case of emergencies or any request for support. Likewise, the Secretary of the Navy shares the following contact numbers in case of any emergency at sea: 800 (627 4621), 01 800 MARINA1.
