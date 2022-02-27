27 cruise ships will arrive in Cozumel from February 21 to 27

The Cozumel maritime terminals will receive cruises from the Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival shipping companies.

(COZUMEL, Q. ROO – APIQROO).- The Integral Port Administration of Quintana Roo (Apiqroo), reported the arrival of seven ocean liners at the beginning of the week. The ‘Brilliance Of The Seas’ and the ‘Adventure Of The Seas’ will be docked at the SSA Mexico Terminal. Meanwhile, ‘Vikin Orion’, ‘Norwegian Escape’ and ‘M/S Windsurf’, at the Punta Langosta pier, for which a third berthing band will be used. The ships that will arrive at the Puerta Maya Terminal are the ‘Carnival Breeze’ and the ‘Mardi Gras’.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, the arrival of three vessels is expected: ‘Norwegian Dawn’ and ‘Norwegian Breakaway’, both in Punta Langosta; and the ‘Liberty of The Seas’ will dock at SSA Mexico.

On Wednesday the 23rd, the arrival of five floating hotels is expected: ‘Aida Diva’, ‘Carnival Conquest’ and ‘Carnival Valor’, in Puerta Maya; and the ‘Oasis Of The Seas’ and ‘Celebrity Apex’, will be at SSA Mexico.

On Thursday 24th, the ‘Norwegian Joy’ and ‘MS Riviera’ will arrive in Punta Langosta; ‘Regal Princess’ and ‘Carnival Vista’, at Puerta Maya. The only vessel that will dock at SSA Mexico will be the ‘Odyssey Of The Seas’.

On Friday the 25th, there will be three: ‘MSC Veramiglia’, in Punta Langosta, as well as ‘Carnival Glory’ and ‘M/S Ventura’, in the Puerta Maya Terminal.

On Saturday the 26th, four arrivals will be registered: the ‘Viking Orión’ and the ‘Disney Wonder’, in Punta Langosta; while the ‘Adventure of The Seas’ will return to the SSA Mexico Terminal.

The ‘Carnival Breeze’ will be another of those that will repeat on the island, arriving at Puerta Maya. For Sunday, February 27, no cruise ship arrivals to Cozumel are scheduled.

The arrival of more than five thousand cruise passengers is expected, who will be subject to health protocols.

Many are the passengers who arrive with “all-inclusive” packages, with beach clubs, boat rides or activities on the mainland. An economic spill of more than a million dollars is expected.

Thanks to the return of Quintana Roo to the Green Epidemiological Traffic Light, this Monday, February 21st, seven cruise ships arrived in Cozumel; a total of 27 arrivals are expected in the week of February 21-27.

