Felipe Calderon named FIA´s President of the Environment and Sustainability Commission

The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderón, already has a new position and will now be within the International Automobile Federation. The Morelia native will serve as President of the Environment and Sustainability Commission.

FIA.- Through his official Twitter account, the former president was grateful for the new appointment and also for having received the trust of the directors of the motoring organization. Likewise, Hinojosa made it clear that he is committed to giving his best to have good results.

“I am very grateful to the president of the International Automobile Federation, Mohamed Ben Sulayem, and to the World Motor Sport Council for their confidence in appointing me as Chairman of their Environment and Sustainability Commission. I will put all my efforts into promoting the environmental commitment of the Federation,” he wrote. Calderon via Twitter.

I express my deepest gratitude to the President of @FIA, Mohammed @Ben_Sulayem, and to the World Sport Council for their confidence in appointing me as Chairman of its Environment and Sustainability Commission. I will do my best promoting the environmental commitment of @FIA. pic.twitter.com/8oenitkiOn — Felipe Calderón (@FelipeCalderon) February 7, 2022

It is worth mentioning that the headquarters of the International Automobile Federation is located in the city of Paris, France. The international body includes automobile federations from 143 countries. The FIA ​​seeks to regulate the most important car competitions worldwide but is also focused on the environment and mobility.

Felipe Calderón was the presidential candidate of the National Action Party (PAN) and in 2006 he won the election and was named president of Mexico. He was in the position until 2012 when Enrique Peña Nieto took over the presidency for a period of six years.

