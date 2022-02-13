13-year-old boy dies from Covid in Mérida ￼

This is the medical report in Yucatan for Tuesday, February 8th

(MERIDA, YUC. – SSY).- The Yucatan Ministry of Health (SSY) recommends to the Yucatecan population avoid the use of cloth face masks or scarves since it is described that IT DOES NOT PROVIDE ANY PROTECTION AGAINST COVID, INCLUDING THE ÓMICRON VARIANT, therefore, to protect each other, we suggests the use of two-layer, three-layer or medical-grade masks such as KN95, since these have up to 95% coverage against Omicron.

On Tuesday, February 8th, the application of the booster vaccine against the Coronavirus from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca continues to people between 40 and 59 years of age from 25 municipalities in the interior of the state, a process that will take place until February 11. The 25 demarcations included in this new phase are: Chemax, Peto, Tixkokob, Río Lagartos, San Felipe, Cenotillo, Mocochá, Santa Elena, Yaxkukul, Chikindzonot, Dzoncauich, Tunkás, Chumayel, Muxupip, Tahdziú, Tekom, Uayma, Dzitás, Tahmek , Chacsinkín, Telchac Puerto, Sanahcat, Sudzal, Teya and Cantamayec.

We invite you to get vaccinated without fear to protect our health and that of our families.

We are working together with the State Government, the Ministry of Welfare and the Armed Forces.

As has been pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily admissions. Today we have 149 patients in public hospitals.

92,073 patients have already recovered: they have no symptoms and cannot be contagious. This figure represents 88% of the total registered infections, which is 103,356.

This Tuestday 8th 465 new infections of Coronavirus were detected:

288 in Merida,

90 in Kanasin,

46 in Valladolid,

16 in Cacalchen,

11 in Progreso,

8 and Tixkokob,

3 in Hunucma,

1 in Buctzotz, Tekax and Temozón,

Of the 103,356 positive cases, 741 are from another country or another state.

Unfortunately, in this medical report we report 10 deaths:

1.- Female 73 years old from Mérida IRC

2.- 77-year-old male from Mérida IRC

3.- 59-year-old male from Izamal DM/HAS

4.- 76-year-old male from Halachó DM

5.- Male 13 years old from Mérida Without comorbidities

6.- 79-year-old male from Mérida without comorbidities

7.- 61-year-old male from Mérida without comorbidities

8.- 54-year-old female from Ticul HAS

9.- 88-year-old male from Ucú HAS

10.- 61-year-old male from Mérida DM/HAS

Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC RENAL INSUFFICIENCY (CRF).

In total, there are 6,712 people who have died from the Coronavirus.

Of the active cases, 4,422 are stable, isolated, monitored by SSY medical personnel; have mild symptoms.

As already mentioned, 149 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The age range of the cases is from 1 month to 107 years.

THE WEEKLY INDICATORS OF THE STATE HEALTH TRAFFIC LIGHT ARE YELLOW.

